Citigroup Cuts Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $11.50

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 918,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 72.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

