Citigroup Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $115.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $112.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD traded up $11.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.30. 13,288,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,968. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $102.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

