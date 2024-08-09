Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

