Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,162 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,721,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,775,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,914,000 after buying an additional 299,496 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after buying an additional 3,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,598,000 after buying an additional 604,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,444,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,379,000 after purchasing an additional 292,782 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 668,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,397. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

