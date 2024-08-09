Clarius Group LLC Decreases Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 83.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 67,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aegon by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 602,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,816. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEG

Aegon Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.