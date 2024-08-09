Clarius Group LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

