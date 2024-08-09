Clarius Group LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.8% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CP traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $77.86. 247,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

