Clarius Group LLC Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $62.39. 640,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,271 shares of company stock worth $17,567,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

