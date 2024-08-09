Clarius Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.30. The company had a trading volume of 167,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,701. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $441.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.96.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.78.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

