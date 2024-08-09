Clarius Group LLC Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $118.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.09.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

