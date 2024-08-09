Clarius Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.72. 542,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,124,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.22. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

