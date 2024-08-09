Clarius Group LLC Sells 38 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $871.71.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded up $10.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $819.57. 43,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $773.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $796.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

