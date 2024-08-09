Clarius Group LLC Sells 47 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $568.20. 185,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $576.54. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

