Clarius Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 865.8% in the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.0 %

SNPS stock traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $520.35. 107,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $578.29 and its 200 day moving average is $566.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

