Clarius Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 865.8% in the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
SNPS stock traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $520.35. 107,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $578.29 and its 200 day moving average is $566.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.
In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
