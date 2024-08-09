Clarius Group LLC Sells 721 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,501,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

