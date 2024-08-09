Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

TMUS traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.07. The company had a trading volume of 345,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,461. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $194.13. The stock has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $30,952,247.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,020,671 shares in the company, valued at $110,319,813,300.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,450,778 shares of company stock worth $592,793,083. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.



