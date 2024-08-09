Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70 to $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of CLVT remained flat at $5.69 on Friday. 8,002,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

