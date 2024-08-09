Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $234.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $246.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

