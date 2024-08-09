Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clearfield from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.60 and a beta of 1.39. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,007.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,923.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,007.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,923.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Clearfield by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 456,879 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,025,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,247.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,082 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

