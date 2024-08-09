Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £153.12 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 33 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £153.12 ($195.68).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 30 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($190.16).

On Wednesday, June 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of £148.18 ($189.37).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 469.60 ($6.00) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 278 ($3.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 911.50 ($11.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 474.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 450.63. The company has a market cap of £706.70 million, a P/E ratio of 494.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBG has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.80) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 583.17 ($7.45).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Featured Stories

