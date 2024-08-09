CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

CNO opened at $31.51 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $217,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,203 shares of company stock valued at $462,002. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

