Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.71 and last traded at $68.57. 2,699,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,015,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $296.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 937,334 shares of company stock valued at $575,874,057 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,561,000 after buying an additional 130,581 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 82,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

