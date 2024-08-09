CoinLoan (CLT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $0.82 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

