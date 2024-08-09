Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Given a C$1.80 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Colabor Group to a moderate buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

GCL opened at C$1.27 on Tuesday. Colabor Group has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of C$161.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colabor Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

