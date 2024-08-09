CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Weak Earnings

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 1,152,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,970,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CommScope by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 124,986 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CommScope by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CommScope by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 49,546.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 381,016 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CommScope Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $562.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
