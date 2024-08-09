Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) CEO Acquires $194,800.00 in Stock

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CHCT opened at $18.95 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $524.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 289.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,282 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 5,664.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 580,199 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 79,421 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

