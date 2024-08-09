Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.79. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
