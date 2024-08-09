Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPXFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.79. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

