Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$6.85 and a 1 year high of C$14.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.43.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total value of C$127,300.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$60,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,400 shares of company stock worth $1,865,633. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Computer Modelling Group

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.