Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at CIBC

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.45.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CMG traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.86. 118,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,348. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.45. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$6.85 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total value of C$135,000.00. In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$60,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 143,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.