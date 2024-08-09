Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Price Performance

Shares of CONN stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 73,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $871,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

Get Conn's alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter worth $43,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.