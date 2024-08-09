Contrasting MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) & Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Maplebear shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of MercadoLibre shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Maplebear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and Maplebear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 8.03% 45.61% 7.94% Maplebear N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $17.43 billion 5.44 $987.00 million $22.35 83.64 Maplebear $3.10 billion 2.74 -$1.62 billion N/A N/A

This table compares MercadoLibre and Maplebear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Maplebear.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MercadoLibre and Maplebear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 1 11 1 3.00 Maplebear 0 11 13 0 2.54

MercadoLibre currently has a consensus price target of $1,998.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.90%. Maplebear has a consensus price target of $42.70, suggesting a potential upside of 32.94%. Given Maplebear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maplebear is more favorable than MercadoLibre.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Maplebear on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the web; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

