ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNVVY. UBS Group raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $275.00.

ConvaTec Group Stock Up 0.8 %

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

