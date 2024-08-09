ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 302.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.50 ($3.87).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 305 ($3.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.96) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 323 ($4.13) to GBX 290 ($3.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

CTEC opened at GBX 230.20 ($2.94) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.32. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3,836.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,333.33%.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

