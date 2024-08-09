Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 116.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Copart by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,839,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,149,000 after buying an additional 2,721,412 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,250,000 after buying an additional 2,445,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Copart by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after buying an additional 1,500,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

CPRT traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 413,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart Profile

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

