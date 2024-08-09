Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.62 and last traded at $38.59. Approximately 1,306,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,221,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

