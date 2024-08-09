Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 117639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Corsa Coal Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.52 million for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 EPS for the current year.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

