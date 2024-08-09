Craig Hallum Lowers SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target to $17.50

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SSTI traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,797. SoundThinking has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SoundThinking will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundThinking during the second quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Further Reading

