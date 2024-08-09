Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $1,503,150.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $1,503,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,223,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,081,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $1,476,750.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,611,500.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,684,650.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $1,511,950.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,048,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,189. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $33.96.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

