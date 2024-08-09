Critical Analysis: Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) versus ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX)

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ECARX and Verint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 0 0 N/A Verint Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Verint Systems has a consensus price target of $35.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.78%. Given Verint Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than ECARX.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -21.18% N/A -25.16% Verint Systems 5.52% 16.56% 6.23%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares ECARX and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ECARX has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECARX and Verint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $4.83 billion 0.12 -$132.42 million ($0.42) -3.93 Verint Systems $910.39 million 2.20 $38.61 million $0.48 67.61

Verint Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verint Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Verint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verint Systems beats ECARX on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack. The company has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Black Sesame Technologies. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions. The company provides Verint Open platform designed to help brands increase CX automation across all touchpoints between organization and customers in the contact center, back office, branch, web sites, and mobile apps. It serves banking, insurance, public, retail, and telecommunication industries. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

