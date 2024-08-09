Critical Contrast: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) versus Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Mogo has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Mogo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mogo and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mogo presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 534.92%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.24%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mogo and Greenidge Generation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $67.27 million 0.46 -$13.25 million ($0.45) -2.80 Greenidge Generation $74.56 million 0.27 -$29.51 million N/A N/A

Mogo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenidge Generation.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -21.98% -16.00% -7.23% Greenidge Generation -33.91% N/A -23.07%

Summary

Mogo beats Greenidge Generation on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

