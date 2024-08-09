Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.40

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 30705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Croda International
Croda International Price Performance
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.