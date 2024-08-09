Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Down 5.6%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 412,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,337,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a market cap of $841.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 61.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 353,404 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,002,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 321,254 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

