CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 3.5% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $230.25 and last traded at $229.84. 3,282,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,360,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

