Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Reduced by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.25. 664,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

