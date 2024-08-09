Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,633,000 after buying an additional 1,960,422 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,658 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,702,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,115,000 after purchasing an additional 600,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

