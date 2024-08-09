Csenge Advisory Group Buys 3,503 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 819,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

