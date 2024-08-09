Csenge Advisory Group Buys 66 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $6,855,936 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.22.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $796.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $754.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $755.19. The stock has a market cap of $163.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

