Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,054 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 21,714 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 335,389 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

