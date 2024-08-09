Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

