Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $12.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $600.04. 1,115,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $229.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

